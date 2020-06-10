Buhari commends national assembly on bills processing

In particular, the President also commended the leadership qualities of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in piloting the affairs of the lawmakers even turbulence times such as the present realities occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.
Buhari, through a statement released to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in commemoration of the 9th Assembly’s first anniversary, noted that Nigerians, alongside the Federal Executive Council, were in awe of the lawmakers’ dedication to duty by focusing mainly on the task of nation-building.