Buhari commends national assembly on bills processing

By Idowu Abdullahi,

By The Guild
President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the maturity and understanding of the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly expedited on processing bills of national importance.
He said the lawmakers’ sense of duty and diligence in handling bills and issues related to the development of the country necessitated the commendation, and to further recognized their contribution to strengthening democracy in the country. 

 

In particular, the President also commended the leadership qualities of the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in piloting the affairs of the lawmakers even turbulence times such as the present realities occasioned by the outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Buhari, through a statement released to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, in commemoration of the 9th Assembly’s first anniversary, noted that Nigerians, alongside the Federal Executive Council, were in awe of the lawmakers’ dedication to duty by focusing mainly on the task of nation-building.

“President Buhari salutes the vision, courage, and patriotism of the Assembly, noting, with appreciation, the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians, courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward, and passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.
The President presents his goodwill to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulating them for using their wealth of experience, wisdom, and knowledge to ensure a peaceful working relationship among lawmakers, between both chambers, the Judiciary and the Executive, by always focusing on the larger picture of nation-building.
As the 9th National Assembly commemorates the landmark, President Buhari believes the legislature has brought dignity and honour to the country, and looks forward to more years of a harmonious working relationship, with focus on improving the livelihood of citizens, and creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old can fully realize their dreams,” the statement read.
