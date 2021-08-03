Buhari commends CBN boss’ patriotism amid economic challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has attributed the stability being enjoyed in the banking sector, despite the country’s economic challenges to experts in the sector, particularly the patriotic role of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

He added that his laudable contributions and leadership qualities have ensured better management of the setback suffered by the country’s economy and that he, alongside his team, has consistently been proffering solutions that would aid its resuscitation and ensure naira regains its stability.

Buhari, while rejoicing with the CBN boss as he turns 60 on August 4, 2021 (tomorrow), his unrelenting efforts and patriotism have been a beacon of hope for Nigeria, particularly his administration’s commitment to supporting Nigerians through soft and verifiable loans to reduce the poverty rate.

The president, in a congratulatory letter released to journalists by his spokesperson, Femi Adesina, who appreciated the banker’s service to the country at a time of stiff economic challenges, prayed that his efforts would yield positive dividends for the generality of Nigerians to reap from.

The text of the letter read: “it gives me great pleasure to rejoice with you on the occasion of your Diamond Jubilee. Kindly accept the felicitations of myself, family and Nigerians at this auspicious milestone.

“As Governor of Nigeria’s Apex Bank, you have rendered selfless service to your country at a most challenging period of our economic development, and I salute your commitment, passion, and doggedness. As you continue to build on these achievements, it is my hope that your efforts translate to more positive results on the nation’s economy for the improved living standards we envisage for our people.

“While using this medium to pray Almighty God to bless you with many more years in good health and service to your fatherland, please accept my best wishes and personal regards.”

