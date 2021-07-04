Buhari commends Biden on governance style, rule of democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended United States of America President, Joe Biden, over his administration’s governance style and commitment to rule of law and tenets of democracy, saying the actions have ensure a more united and prosperous country despite the recent coronavirus pandemic setback.

He added that the US president commitment to democracy has further entrenched principle of fairness and greatly reduced challenges posed by systemic racism and other long standing problems threatening the fabric of united America during previous administration.

Buhari who joined Americans the world over to celebrate the US Independence Day, noted that through his determined and purposeful leadership, president Biden has repositioned America as number one country charting the path of progress, unity and prosperity for other countries across the globe.

Buhari who congratulated Biden, the Government, and the people of the United States as they commemorate the special day, July 4 as the 245th Independence Day and the annual celebration of nationhood, through a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, particularly lauded the president for working for a thriving African continent through policies and other support.

The statement read in part, “President Buhari notes with delight how the Biden administration is working earnestly to overcome some of the country’s greatest challenges that include racism and especially the Coronavirus epidemic that has inflicted on the United States, a quarter of the global fatalities.

“The President is keenly watching with great interest as the Biden administration makes progress in their efforts to improve U.S.-Africa ties and interactions for the betterment of the continent.”

Buhari expressed confidence that given the shared values of democracy, rule of law, and inclusive prosperity, the strategic partnership and engagements between Nigeria and the United States would continue to flourish for the mutual benefits of both countries and their peoples.

