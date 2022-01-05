Buhari charges Super Eagles for victory ahead AFCON

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, has charged the Super Eagles for victory by making the country proud at the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations and win the trophy in Cameroon.

Buhari, pledged his immense support for the national team as they prepare ahead for their departure to Cameroon, to play their first match against Egypt on Sunday, adding that he believes in their expertise to come back victorious.

Conveying the president’s message during a send forth ceremony for the team Yesterday in Abuja, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, stated that the Eagles will depart Abuja on Wednesday aboard a chartered flight for the football fiesta which runs from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.

Dare who was represented by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, stressed that Buhari on behalf of Nigerians depend on their skills and talent to ensure that the country makes it to the final stage and most importantly win the trophy as well.

“I bring to you very warm greetings and best wishes from the President and Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari. He sends you forth with a clear message of total support and trust in your ability to do Nigeria proud. Mr President believes this Super Eagles squad has the skills and talents to excel at the Cup of Nations in Cameroon. Nigerians are fully behind you,” he said.

Also, the minister appealed to the players to show the Nigerian spirit of determination in their quest for a fourth AFCON trophy as he urged them to believe in themselves and exhibit trust in the ability of their coaches to guide them to victory.

“We are also appealing to you to demonstrate the Nigerian spirit of determination, focus, resilience, discipline and conquest on and off the pitch. You have to believe in yourselves, be confident in your abilities and show trust in your coaches and officials.

“As you carry the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians, be assured of the support of the Federal Government, be patriotic, defend the green and white flag of Nigeria, fight for her pride and honour like the true soldiers and warriors that you are,” he added.

The Super Eagles are in Group D where they will open their campaign in Garoua against Egypt on January 11, Sudan on January 15 and Guinea Bissau on January 19.

