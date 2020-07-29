Buhari cautions Nigerians against COVID-19 protocol violation during Eid

As part of measures to mitigate spread of coronavirus, President Muhammadu Buhari, has cautioned Nigerians against violating coronavirus safety guidelines during this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the country.

This is coming as the President also disclosed that in compliance with prevention measures, he would, alongside his family observe this year’s Eid-el-Kabir prayers within the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Buhari noted that the prevailing realities occasioned by outbreak of coronavirus had forced the government to introduce stricter measures like closure of religious centers to flatten curve of the virus and that the citizens must augment the government in its fight against the deadly virus by adhering to all safety protocols during the celebrations.

The President, through a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, while congratulating Nigerians, particularly Muslim faithful on the joyous occasion advised the adherents to ensure their Eid prayers were observed in line with social distancing guidelines among others.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will observe the Eid El-Kabir prayers with his family at home, just as he did during the Eid El-Fitr a little over two months ago, in line with advisories from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA and the Presidential Task Force, PTF on COVID-19.



“The protocols as issued by the PTF that large gatherings, as much as possible, should be discouraged. Where small groups choose to hold the Eid together, face masks are absolutely necessary, as is social distancing. Advisedly, such prayers should hold outdoors and worshippers are encouraged to bring their own prayer mats.

“In order to stop the spread of the disease, the President will not be receiving Sallah homages by religious, community, party and government leaders and urges all citizens to observe the occasion as advised by state and local authorities,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) while congratulating the Muslim Ummah on the commemoration of Eid ul-Adha, the important Islamic festival which remembers the total submission of Prophet Ibrahim to Almighty Allah, enjoined Nigerians to take responsibility by considering safety first in all conduct during the holidays.

The party, in a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, urged Nigerians to stay safe and observe public health protocols, including safe distancing among others recommended by stakeholders.

“The important Islamic festival teaches us the value of sacrifice and selflessness to one another irrespective of our perceived differences – religious, tribal, ethnic, political, cultural among others.

“In the end, we are all human beings and its humane to look out for ourselves, particularly the disadvantaged and less-privileged around us.

“We must, therefore, resist and reject divisive elements who try to spread hate and intolerance instead of harmony and peaceful coexistence. Their intentions are myopic, self-serving, progressive, and evil,” the statement said.