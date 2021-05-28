Buhari cautions Mali’s junta, other leaders against political crisis

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned Mali’s junta, including political and other leaders against further degeneration of ongoing crisis in the country, saying it was important the warring parties settled their difference and unite for the country’s development.

He added that rather than allow the crisis to fester, it was important the power blocks return to the negotiating table and ensure lasting peace return to the country.

Speaking on Friday he received in audience former President Goodluck Jonathan who is Special Envoy and ECOWAS mediator to the West African country, Buhari called on actors in political crisis in Mali to come together for the peace and unity of the country.

According to Buhari, “a situation where most parts of the country are in the hands of insurgents calls for a consensus and restoration of peace, not a further escalation of the crisis.”

Former president Goodluck had briefed the Buhari on the current situation in Mali after meeting with the key political actors ahead of the meeting of ECOWAS leaders under the Chairmanship of President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana.

He added that the meeting of the regional leaders was necessary to urgently find an acceptable solution to the current impasse in the West African nation.

It would be recalled that Mali’s interim President, Bah Ndaw, and Prime Minister, Moctar Ouane, resigned on Wednesday, despite mediation efforts by regional bloc ECOWAS. The development followed the arrest and transfer of the two leaders to a military camp outside the capital Bamako on Tuesday.

Ndaw and Ouane had been heading the interim government with the declared aim of restoring full civilian rule within 18 months. Former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted in a military coup last August. On Tuesday, the two men were arrested and taken to a military establishment at Kati, 15 kilometers from the capital.

Their “resignation” was confirmed by a spokesman for one of the arresting officers, Assimi Goita. Goita, who is a serving colonel and holds the post of vice president in the transitional government, led the coup against Keita. He accuses Ndaw and Ouane of failing to consult him on a government reshuffle that was announced on Monday.

In a statement read on national television on Tuesday, Goita said Ndaw and Ouane had been stripped of their duties for seeking to “sabotage” the transition, which he said, would “proceed as normally”. “The scheduled elections will be held in 2022,” he said.

