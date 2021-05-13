Buhari cautions Govs, leaders against politicising arms procurement delay

President Muhammadu Buhari has cautioned Governors and political leaders against politicising factors affecting the arrival of the ammunitions procured by the government with the $1 billion withdrawn from the country’s excess crude account, saying, ammunition is not purchased easily.
Buhari stated that rather than criticise the government over the ammunition delay, the leaders should support the military to end the insecurity that affected food production and other commercial activities across the country.
He stated that ammunition that had attracted criticism cannot be procured off the shelves easily and that it often required months before manufacturers can meet requests placed by any country, saying, even after arrival, the personnel must be trained to understand the ammunition.
The President stated these after he, his family members, and the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as well as Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, joined other Muslim faithful to observe Eid al-Fitr prayers at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday.
At the venue of the prayer session, the Service Chiefs including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Zubairu Gambo; the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi and close aides were also present.
Addressing pressmen at the State House shortly after observing the Eid prayer, marking the end of the month-long Ramadan fast, Buhari, who condemned the insecurity across the seven Northeast states, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Jigawa,, Zamfara, appealed to the nation’s elite to show a better appreciation of the problems facing the country rather than compound it with their criticism.
He, meanwhile, assured that his administration will use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits to ensure that they did not create havoc against access to farms and food production in the coming growing season.
Buhari emphatically said that the menace of bandits and kidnappers will be addressed to ensure that the nation’s food security is not threatened.
Also, the Chief Imam of the State House mosque, Sheik Abdulwaheed Sulaiman notes that the insecurity challenge in Nigeria is a test from God and is optimistic that unity, peace, and the fear of God will prevail in the country.