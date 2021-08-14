Buhari can’t endorse Tinubu, other 2023 presidential aspirants now- Presidency

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari would not support any of the aspirants aiming to succeed him during the next election at this time.

It said that supporting any region or aspirants, irrespective of the status across the country, would further result to violation of the country’s law and the All Progressives Congress (APC) rules and regulations.

According to the presidency, in order not to violate the law, considering the President’s status, was a major reason he had been silent on the zone that should produce his successor.

The clarification came amid inauguration of different committee for the mobilisation and campaign for the incumbent Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, and Natinal leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, and others aiming to takeover the country’s leadership.

Speaking on the president’s silence, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, during an interview with newsmen, argued that such a move, if made by the president, would amount to taking an action before the appropriate time.

“The President still has two years less three months in his tenure of office. So, for him to start supporting somebody now will just be like jumping the gun and you know that President Buhari will never do that,” he added.

Adesina, yesterday, while responding to a question about President Buhari’s position on the possible intention of Tinubu to succeed him as the next President, stressed that timing was major reason for the continued silence, even as he cited a scenario before 2019.

“Before the 2019 elections, people began to campaign for him (Buhari) before INEC blew the whistle for campaign to start. He was the one who came out to say ‘no, don’t do it; don’t jump the gun’; the President himself will dare not jump the gun in terms of supporting one candidate or the other.

“Also, recall that he had said anybody that wants to be President after him should go out and work; that means the President may not be supporting anybody until maybe perhaps a candidate of the party emerges. Knowing President Buhari, he will never jump the gun,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

