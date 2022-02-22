Buhari bids National Anthem’s co-author, Ogunnaike, farewell

President Muhammadu Buhari has led thousands of Nigerians at home and abroad to bid the co-author of the Nigerian national anthem, Prof. Babatunde Ogunnaike, farewell after being pronounced dead by medical experts in the United States.

Buhari described the deceased professor of engineering as a patriotic and dedicated Nigerian that was passionate about the well-being of the nation, saying he would be greatly missed.

Ogunnaike, whose words made up a sizeable part of stanza two of the country’s national anthem, died at the age of 65 after a brief illness in the US.

The death of the mechanical expert came months after he was made the Dean of Engineering at Delaware University in the US, following his contribution to the development of the varsity.

Buhari, in a statement released on Tuesday, said that he has decided to join the family and friends of the Don in mourning the departure of the scholar and administrator.

The president, in the statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, noted that Ogunnaike, who contributed significantly to the lines of the National Anthem, showed his patriotism and dedication to the country’s development with words that have daily reinforced the faith and spirit of Nigerians.

As a scholar and administrator, Buhari affirmed that the long hours of research, spanning into years, enhanced knowledge and understanding, and prepared generations for greater works.

It was gathered that the Don died last Sunday in the country where he had spent over 25 years learning and impacting the knowledge acquired over the years on thousands of youths in US.

It would be recalled that in some of his interviews, the deceased had said that he feels both pride and sadness whenever he hears the anthem.

“It reminds me of unfulfilled promises. Nigeria has so much potential, and the words of the anthem were meant to reflect this”, the anthem co-author added.

