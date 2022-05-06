Buhari promises to step up insecurity measures across Southeast

In his two-day visit to Ebonyi, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, expressed concern over the spate of insecurity in the southeast region and reiterated his pledge to protect Nigerians from terrorists and those causing breakdown of law and order in the region.

Buhari who expressed his condolences to victims of recent attacks said he is deeply concerned about the insecurity ravaging the Southwest and has directed security agencies to flush out those perpetrating violence in the region.

MORE DETAILS SOON

