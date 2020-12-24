Buhari bans Xmas visitations, gatherings, others within Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he would not be entertaining any visitors, particularly hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory and other festivity gatherings during Yuletide.

He indicated that the ban had become imperative to mitigate spread of coronavirus second wave in the country and in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Through a statement by the presidential Senior Special Assistant, Garba Shehu, Buhari urged all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centers, offices, and places of worship.

Furthermore, the president enjoined all citizens to jettisoned all non-essential travels during the holiday season and imbibe teachings of christ during their celebrations.

“There is every indication that our country is already experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 infection. As we celebrate Christmas with families and friends, I urge all citizens and residents to adhere strictly to the non-pharmaceutical prevention guidelines of regular hand-washing, wearing masks, and social, physical distancing with a view to mitigating the spread of this devastating virus.

“While national and state institutions are trying their best, we must take individual responsibility and resist the strong temptation of compliance-fatigue by following the recommended protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and beat the ravaging pandemic.

“I have absolute confidence in the spirit of resilience of our people to do the needful and remain vigilant even as this festive season witnesses increased travels and celebrations. Staying alive to enjoy future festivals should be the watchword. I wish all Nigerians divine protection and Merry Christmas,” the statement said.