Buhari, Atiku, Fintiri, others bid Barkindo external farewell

President Muhammadu Buhari, the former Vice president, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as Adamawa State Governor, Umaru Fintiri, joined millions of people that bid the Secretary-General of Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo, external farewell after his demise at age 63.

They paid tributes to Barkindo, who died barely 26 days before his retirement from OPEC, describing the deceased as a national asset and now who would be missed for his contribution to the country’s development.

The tributes came on Wednesday after Barkindo was laid to rest at Damare Cemetery in Yola, Adamawa state capital, after he was pronounced dead by medical experts yesterday in Abuja.

Opening the floodgates of tributes, Buhari described the deceased OPEC boss as a remarkable gentleman and enormous national asset, who from his youthful days worked meritoriously in the service of the nation in various national and international capacities, and never stopped being a beacon of light to the country he loved until his last breath.

The President affirms that Barkindo’s undeniable brilliance and legacies as a dedicated public servant will remain a reference point in the oil and gas industry, international development, and the environment sector.

He, meanwhile, salutes Barkindo’s leadership at OPEC, including during very turbulent times in 2016 and 2020, noting that the Declaration of Cooperation birthed under his watch helped strengthen and consolidate OPEC/non-OPEC cooperation and dialogue.

In a condolence statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Buhari conveys his deepest condolences to Barkindo family, colleagues at OPEC, as well as the government and the people of Adamawa State.

Also, Fintiri disclosed that Barkindo’s death came to him as a rude shock, describing his demise as the exit of a true and proud son of Adamawa state.

Fintiri, through a statement released by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, extended his condolence on behalf of the people of Adamawa, Fintiri described the six years Barkindo spent at OPEC as glorious, praying that Almighty Allah grants him paradise.

He said, “I received news of the passing of Muhammadu Barkindo with sadness, the late Barkindo will be remembered as a respected son of Adamawa and OPEC family. His demise is a sad day for me and the people of Adamawa and Nigeria.”

Before the burial, the corpse was airlifted from Abuja and was received by friends and family members at Yola International Airport around 12.30 pm amid tears.

The funeral prayer was performed at the Modibbo Adama Central Mosque located at the Palace of Lamido Adamawa at 4pm with dignitaries from Nigeria and Cameroon in attendance.

Dignitaries that attended the Janaza prayer include the FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, Minister of Transport, Muazu Sambo, Secretary to Adamawa State Government, Bashiru Ahmad and Lamido Adamawa, Dr. Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha.

A younger brother of the deceased, Abduljalal Barkindo, told newsmen that the deceased left behind two wives, a son, an aged mother, and eight siblings.

He described Barkindo’s demise as shocking and a great loss to the entire family, Adamawa people, and Nigerians, saying the family had lost its pillar.

