Buhari assures rescue of Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls, other abductees

Following the release of kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, President Muhmmadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that efforts would be intensified to ensure Leah Sharibu, Chibok girls, and others currently abducted by terrorists and bandits would soon regain freedom.

Buhari, who noted that his administration was aware of its responsibility to protect lives and property of the Nigerians, appealed that the citizens should be patient with the government as it strives daily to address challenges facing the country.

The president gave the assurance on Thursday after Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari, briefed him that the over 300 students have regained freedom from their kidnappers.

Through a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, he further appealed that Nigerians should be fair to the administration as it deals with the problems of security, economy, and corruption.

“When we came, we made efforts that yielded the return of the Chibok Girls. When a similar incident of school abduction happened at Dapchi, we successfully returned all but one of the more than one hundred abductees. When this latest incident happened, we put in our efforts and today we have this result to show”.

While pointing to successes recorded by the administration in dealing with security in the South-South and North East, the President stressed that the North-West was now the present challenge which he was determined to deal with.

“We have a lot of work to do, especially now that we have re-opened the borders. It is unfortunate that the bandits and terrorists continue to get weapons even under the circumstances of the border closure. We are going to dare them. We will deal with all that,” the President added.

As a step towards fulfilling the promises, he stated that the return of the Katsina student was the determination of his administration to return to safety all citizens held against their will.

Buhari further described the students’ safe return as a big relief to their families, the entire country, and the international community that has expressed dissatisfaction over the issue.

In a short remark shortly after their release was announced, the president expressed the nation’s appreciation for the steps taken by all involved to make their release possible.

He specifically cited what he called the “spirit of partnership and the collaborative efforts of the government of Katsina, Zamfara and military leading to the release.’’

He commanded the nation’s intelligence agencies, the military, and police force for providing the environment for safe release of the hostages.

“The Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the army worked extremely hard. As soon as I got the information I congratulated them. The Armed Forces know their job. They have been well trained and properly motivated”.