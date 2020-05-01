By Idowu Abdullahi,

Buhari assures Nigerian workers of job security amid economic downturn

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has disclosed that plans had been concluded to protect Nigerian workers across all sector from backdoor retrenchment amid the economic downturn occasioned by the deadly coronavirus in the country.

He explained that his administration was aware of the apprehension in which the Nigerian workers are daily engulfed in since the government ordered the lockdown and stay-at-home directives to mitigate the spread of coronavirus within the country’s border, saying policies are being put in place to protect the workers.

The President said part of his administration’s effort ease the economic effect and sudden life changes occasioned by the global pandemic was the setting up of the Presidential Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) to brainstorm on measures to ensure economic stability.

Buhari, in his speech, to commemorate the 2020 Workers’ Day, delivered by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, via Zoom, assured workers, particularly those in the private sector, of the administration’s resolve to protect them from layoffs which do not follow due process.

According to him, the administration will stop at nothing to ease the harsh realities as a result of the pestilence on the economy, adding that steps were being taken by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo-led Presidential Economic Sustainability Committee to develop the non-oil sector of the Nigerian economy.

“I understand the anxiety which has plagued the minds of workers over the possibility of job losses due to the economic downturn caused by the pandemic and lock-down, especially in the private sector.

“In this regard, the Government will ensure that no employer would retrench or lay off workers without going through due process of social dialogue which includes consultations with workers and with the Competent Authority – Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

“Furthermore, I had earlier put in place a Presidential Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC) with the objective of developing a credible sustainability plan for repositioning the Nigerian economy now and post Covid-19 crisis period,” he said.