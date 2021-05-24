Buhari assures late Attahiru, 10 other victims’ families adequate support

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s commitment to support families of late Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru, and 10 other officers involved in the ill-fated plane crash in the areas of welfare and other germane to their wellbeing after demise of their fathers, brothers, husbands and sons.

He added that the move was part of measures aimed at showing the country’s gratitude to the families on the roles the departed heroes played in securing the country from internal and external aggression, a task they paid the supreme price for.

Buhari personally described Attahiru as an outstanding soldier and an institution builder, who fought valiantly for Nigeria until he breathed his last, adding that other victims’ patriotism and believe in their COAS as right person for the job led to their tragic end.

In a telephone conversation yesterday evening with Fati Attahiru, the wife of the late COAS and the spouses of the other deceased officers through her, Buhari hailed the sacrifices of the military men who lost their lives and the Armed Forces in general, saying that Nigerians will continue to appreciate and support the fearlessness with which courageous soldiers are confronting the threats facing the nation.

He gave the grieving spouses assurances that the nation would never forget the supreme sacrifice of their spouses, urging them to take solace in the surge of extraordinary feelings of emotions across regions, religions and tribes all over the country in appreciation of their sacrifices.

The president who had earlier given directives to the Defense headquarters and the Ministry of Defence to do everything a government can do to provide comfort and ease the hardships of the families of the deceased, prayed to Almighty God to repose their souls and grant their families the fortitude to bear the losses.

Attahiru, on behalf of the rest of the families thanked the president for the love and care he has shown to them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

