Buhari assures Bangladesh improved bilateral ties

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that Nigeria and Bangladesh government would be joining forces to maximize both country’s existing relationship towards ensuring more developmental policies and projects for the nations’ citizens benefit.

The collaboration, he said, was aimed at consolidating the mutually rewarding relationship between the two countries, stressing that areas of mutual interest would be explored for greater achievement in all areas of human endeavors.

Speaking when he received the outgoing Banglash High Commissioner to Nigeria, Shameen Ashan, in a virtual farewell audience Tuesday, the President congratulated the envoy on “the strides you have attained on the relationship between our two friendly countries.”

He added that both countries “will continue to expand on what you have achieved, operations in agriculture, military cooperation, and in many other areas, will continue.”

On his part, Ashan thanked Nigeria for the support he received in about two-and-a-half years he spent in the country, noting that bilateral relations improved between the duo with recorded achievements.

“Over 60 delegates visited Nigeria from my country for different purposes during my tenure. I and my wife will miss beautiful Nigeria,” Ashan said.