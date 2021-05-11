Buhari approves new security guidelines for S-East, S-South

As part of measures aimed at bringing to barest minimum issues bordering on insecurity, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security guidelines and strategy to quell rising killings, kidnappings and bandits attacks across South-East and South-South regions.

He added that the newly approved measures and security guidelines for the region were aimed at changing the narrative by restoring normalcy and preferring lasting solution to insecurity challenges in the areas.

The approval, among others, were some of the decision taken after series of security meetings held in the last eleven days and concluded on Tuesday in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, who confirmed the presidential approval while briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, noted that the directive would see change in tactics of security agencies and bringing about effective internal policing and security.

On his part, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), said that the president also approved a memo presented by his office on the control of drugs, which he claimed was contributing to rising insecurity.

The NSA said that the meeting stressed the need to address the security challenges in the country particularly those that have arisen in the last few months.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

