Buhari approves committee for humanitarian services

By Idowu Abdullahi,

To provide a national vision for humanitarian actions, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the constitution of a National Humanitarian Coordination Committee (NHCC) to supervise humanitarian activities in the country.

The committee has the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, as the Chairman while National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, would serve as co-Chairman.

Members of the committee are the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Kayode Fayemi; Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan Ali; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of State Budget and Planning, Clem Ikanade Agba; Chief of Defense Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas; Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Mohammed.

Others include the Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, Umara Zulum, Umaru Fintiri, Mai Mala Buni respectively and the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, as well as Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Abdullahi Muhammadu and Hameed Ali will also serve as members.

Other members of the committee include the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Permanent Secretary, FMHADMSD (Secretariat), Chairman, Non-Governmental Organisation Forum, and any other person nominated by Chairman of the Committee.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement conveying the approval on Monday, explained that the new committee would soon be inaugurated by the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo.

According to Adesina, the committee will, among others, advise on coordination between the security services and humanitarian actors, and settle disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community.

Other functions of the committee, he said, include proposing policies that enhance coordination and seamless delivery of humanitarian aid to affected communities, facilitate delivery of humanitarian interventions to vulnerable persons, and promote transparency and accountability in all aspects of humanitarian delivery in the country.