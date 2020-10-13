JUST IN: Buhari appoints social media aide, others as INEC commissioners

President Muhammed Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, as a National Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari nominated Onochie as a commissioner to represent Delta State and three others to represent their states at the electoral commission.

Others nominated by the president were Prof. Mohammed Sani for Katsina state, Prof. Kunle Ajayi as Ekiti representative, and Seidu Ahmed as Jigawa representative.

The nomination was contained in a letter signed by Buhari and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

The president argued that the nomination was pursuant to Paragraph 14 of part 1F of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

