Buhari appoints research expert as FIIRO new boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a research expert, Adamu Tutuwa as the substantive Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, (FIIRO), Oshodi, Lagos.

Before her appointment, Tutuwa was said to be the Director of the Biotechnology Centre of the National Biotechnology Development Agency in Jalingo, Taraba, until her new appointment by the president.

The appointment of the new FIIRO boss is said to take effect from May 10, 2022, with a five-year non renewable tenure.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, Monilola Udoh, on Friday in Lagos, it stated that Tutuwa’s vast experience in science research and development would come handy as a veritable tool for the institute.

It stated that Tutuwa’s appointment would give FIIRO a further push into the commonwealth of renowned scientific, technology, and research nations.

According to the statement: “With her core competence in biotechnology and her affiliation to scientific donor agencies, hopes are high that her new constituency will benefit therein,”

