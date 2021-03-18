Buhari appoints new Executive Secretary for sugar council

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Adedeji Zacch as the Executive Secretary of National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) for an initial term of four years.

The announcement was made in a statement on Thursday by Willie Bassey, Director of Information, and office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

It said Zacch’s appointment was in accordance with the provision of Section 5 (1) of the National Sugar Development Council (Establishment Act, 1993).

According to agency report, Zacch holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Accounting and Masters degree in Accounting from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun.

He also holds Executive Certificate in Economic Development from Harvard, Kennedy School of Government, Boston, U.S. with fifteen years experience as Chartered Accountant.

Until his appointment, Zacch had served as Corporate Affairs Manager (West Africa), Procter and Gamble Company, Lagos, and Commissioner for Finance, Oyo State, from 2011 to 2015.

“Mr. President enjoins Zacch to serve the nation with all sense of responsibility, honesty, diligence and promote good governance in the discharge of his duties,” it said.

According to the statement, the appointment is with effect from March 10.