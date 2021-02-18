Buhari appoints new commandants for Civil defense, Correctional service

President Muhammed Buhari has approved the appointment of the new heads for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to boost law enforcement and administration of justice system in the country.

The president appointed Ahmed Audi as the new NSCDC commandant-general and nominated Haliru Nababa as the new controller-general of NCS.

Buhari’s appointment was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by Director, Press and Public Relations, to the Minister of Interior, Mohammed Manga, said that the move was to prevent vacuum in the administration.

The president’s appointment of Audi followed the statutory retirement of the NSCDC ex-commandant-general, Abdullahi Muhammadu, from service.

The NSCDC new boss emerged top best candidate during a transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB) to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service replace the out-going Commandant-General of the Corps.

On the correctional center, the president’s nominee, Nababa, assumption of office was expected to be ratified by the senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who congratulated the new appointees, tasked them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services.

Aregbesola, who also doubled as Chairman of CDCFIB, urged the new commandant to ensure synergy with other security agencies within the country with the view to provide efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners.