Buhari appoints Geographer as Nigeria data protection boss

The President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Geography expert, Vincent Olatunji, as the National Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB).

Buhari, made the approval following a request made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, and the need for the organization to have a resourceful leader.

As disclosed through a statement released by the Spokesperson of the Minister,Uwa Suleiman, on Friday in Abuja, said that NDPB was established in line with global best practices and would focus on data protection and privacy for the country, among others.

Suleiman said that the NDPB would be responsible for consolidating the gains of NDPR and support the process for development of a primary legislation for data protection and privacy in Nigeria.

“The successful implementation of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) for a Digital Nigeria has significantly increased the adoption of data platforms and accelerated the datafication of our society.

“This has increased the importance of having an institution that focuses on data protection and privacy,” she said.

She further explained that the issuance of Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), a subsidiary legislation to the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Act 2007, increased awareness about the need for data protection and privacy.

As gathered, Olatunji holds a PhD in Geography and Planning from the University of Lagos and an Advanced Diploma in Computer Science.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

