Buhari appoints financial expert as Islamic Bank new executive director

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as Executive Director on the Board of Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in Jedda, Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Dutse is the immediate past Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. He has garnered vast experience with development partners and international financial institutions during his tenure as Permanent Secretary.

During his tenure as Permanent Secretary, he represented Nigeria on Boards of Governors/Directors of African Export-Import Bank, Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Fund for International Development, World Bank, African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, ECOWAS Bank for Investment, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), among others.

The position of Executive Director on the Board of IsDB is non-residential (part time). Executive Directors travel to attend Board meetings quarterly or as determined by management to consider critical policy issues.

Isa-Dutse, a 1978 graduate of Economics from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has a PhD in Corporate Governance from Manchester Business School. He was many years the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance. He was also a member of board, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Director, African Export-Import Bank; Member. He is also a board member, Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund.