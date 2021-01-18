Buhari appoints Fikpo as NDE acting DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Abubakar Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

This was contained in a letter to the Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, dated Monday.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Fikpo will act as Director General (DG) until the appointment of a substantive DG.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has formally conveyed to the Minister of State, Labour, and Employment, Festus Keyamo, his approval of the nomination of Abubakar Fikpo as the Acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment pending the appointment of a substantive Director-General for the agency.

“Last month, the President relieved the former DG of the agency, Nasiru Argungu, of his appointment, and directed the Minister to nominate an Acting DG to superintend over the agency pending the appointment of a substantive DG”, the statement said.