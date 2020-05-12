Report on Interest

Buhari appoints ex-UN boss, Prof. Gambari, as new Chief of Staff

By Abdullahi Jamiu

By Idowu Abdullahi, 

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Professor Ibraheem Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.

The appointment followed the death of the former Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, who lost the battle to coronavirus complications.

Gambari, the newly appointed CoS was a former Under Secretary General and Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Africa between 1999 and 2005.

He also served as the Minister of External Affairs between 1984 and 1985.

He is the pioneer Chancellor of the Kwara State University, and hails from Kwara State, North Central region of Nigeria.

Details shortly…

