Buhari appoints economist as investment Commission’s boss

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of an economist, Saratu Umar as the new Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) for a term of five years.

Umar is said to hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the Ahmadu Bello University and an MBA in Finance and Banking.

The President’s media aide, Garba Shehu confirmed this in a statement released yesterday, in Abuja and that she her appointment would begin with immediate effect.

According to the statement, “She is trained locally and internationally in all core aspects of her career, as well as in leadership, strategy, general management, risk management and corporate governance.

”Saratu Umar is a technocrat, reformer, strategist, economist, investment promotion expert, export development specialist, with experience in banking and finance, investment and consulting segments of the public and private sectors of Nigeria,”

