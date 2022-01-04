Buhari appoints 59yrs-old Don as economic adviser

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed an Associate Professor, Dr. Doyin Salami, as the new Chief Economic Adviser in line with his commitment to reposition the country’s economy.

Prior to his appointment, the 59-year-old economic expert was the Chairman of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC).

With his new appointment, Salami is expected to address all issues on the domestic economy and present views on them to the President.

Announcing the appointment through a statement on Tuesday, Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said that Salami would also closely monitor national and international developments, trends and develop appropriate policy responses.

According to him, the appointee will also develop and recommend to the President national economic policies to foster macro-economic stability, promote growth, create jobs, and eradicate poverty, among others.

Salami has a 1989 doctorate degree graduate in Economics of Queen Mary College, University of London. He is Managing Director and Head Markets Practice at KAINOS Edge Consulting Limited, and member of the Adjunct Faculty at the Lagos Business School (LBS), Pan-Atlantic University, where he recently attained the rank of Senior Fellow/Associate Professor.

