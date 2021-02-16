Buhari appoints 40yrs-old anti-fraud expert as EFCC boss, seek Senate approval

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Abdulrasheed Bawa, as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and has asked the Senate to confirm the anti-fraud expert for the post.

Buhari said that the appointment and presentation of Bawa, a 40-year-old expert was in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

The president, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, appealed to the lawmakers to confirm Bawa as chairman to further strengthen the anti-graft agency’s effort towards curbing fraud across the country.

This request came barely six months after the suspension of the immediate past chairman, Ibrahim Magu, over alleged misappropriation and abuse of office.

Before the nomination, Bawa had undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa, who holds B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy, was a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.