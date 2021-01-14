Buhari appeals fair criticism of security, other governance strategies

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on Nigerians, particularly the elite and politically exposed persons to be fair in their criticism of his administration, especially in the area of Nigeria’s insecurity.

He indicated that though the administration was yet to contained all issues bordering on insecurity, the Federal Government under his leadership had recorded noticeable gains in the fight against insecurity.

The president noted that while the citizens were free to rate his government’s scorecard, there was need for constructive criticisms in setting the records straight as against what was obtainable in the last administration.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja when he received in audience the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Reverend Yakubu Pam, Buhari said that his government had been able to bring to barest minimum activities of terrorist in Borno, Yobe, and other states.

According to him, those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us, and what we have done with the limited resources.

“We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power. This is what I hope the elite, when they want to criticise will use to compare notes,” the president said.

On the security situation especially in the Northeast, Buhari added: “What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe. What was the condition before we came and what is the condition now? Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna, Kano, and here (in Abuja).

Continuing, he said, “We were not spared of the attacks at a time. The government is doing its best and I hope that eventually, our best will be good enough.”

He commended Pam on his appointment and activities on peacebuilding around the country despite his short time in the saddle and assured him of the listening ear of the government whenever he had contributions to make.

Earlier in his remarks, Pam had intimated the President with some of the activities of the commission since he was appointed in July 2020. These include; organisation of Peace Summit on Southern Kaduna as well as peace-building efforts in Plateau, Benue, Taraba, and Nasarawa States.

He added that the commission has proposed to host Christian religious leaders in a summit to help douse pressures within the polity, among other plans.