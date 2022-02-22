Buhari, APC Govs. meeting over disagreements affecting national convention

President Muhammadu Buhari and entire All Progressive Congress (APC) Governors under aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have agreed to meet on Tuesday during which both the president and governors are expected to trash personal interests standing as hurdles against conducting smooth convention as usual.

On the side of the governors, the progressive forum believes that meeting Buhari to discuss the entire issues affecting the party in conducting the convention, would yield positive results for a united family, once again.

They disclosed that during the meeting, the governors would discuss mandates of Nigerians who elected them into offices, just as they plan to also touch other areas affecting the APC both at national and state levels.

Briefing newsmen after a closed-door meeting on Monday night, in Abuja, Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, who spoke on behalf of his counterparts, indicated that there was shakable plan to table issues before Buhari and that the outcome of the meeting would determine the next line of action to be taken, collectively.

He explained that the meeting held late Monday night was for the governors to look at issues at hand, analysis them, and put the progressive forum together ahead of sitting before the president.

Details later…

