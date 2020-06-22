Buhari, APC governors meet, center discussion on party crisis

In a bid end the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with some governors elected on the platform of the party.

The governors’ visit to the Presidential villa in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory came barely 24 hours after the president met with Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, to deliberate on possible solutions to face-off that had halted peace within the party.

Led by Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, the governors met with President Buhari behind closed doors.

Addressing newsmen on reason for the meeting, Bagudu, said that the meeting was aimed at addressing the crisis that had continued rock APC and that the meeting would serve as an avenue for them to state their stand on the issue.

The governor acknowledged that conflict was normal in a political party, stressing that the dissenting voices were proof of the democratic nature of the APC.

“The reason for our visit is to discuss with him as our party leader as the leader that millions of Nigerians trust, to discuss party issues and the position of the Progressive Governors to support all steps to unify and bring about peaceful resolution in our party, the All Progressives Congress and Mr. President listened attentively and discussed with us as a father, as a party leader and he gave us all the assurance we needed to know that resolution of contentious issues will soon be arrived at”.

On the appointment of new Deputy National Secretary for APC and protest at party headquarters on Monday, the Kebbi governor stated that the reason for the protest and others were due to the party’s adherence to APC constitution.

“I think our party, the All Progressives Congress is a party that believes in dialogue and contentious issues arise when you engage dialogue and we will recall that because of the sanctity which President Buhari attaches to constitutionalism, we held our national convention literally at the same time we are holding primaries because Mr. President has always said that we told Nigerians that our party is going to be a party of due process and we will do that no matter the challenge of the moment.

“So, young people expressing their views by demonstrating, members of the party challenging court processes shows that the people are free to express their views. And dissent is not to be suppressed. What is important is that all will be taken on board in arriving at a conclusion that will be to the satisfaction of most party members and indeed Nigerians”.

While speaking on delayed National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, Bagudu said: “At all times Mr. President has shown that he is a democrat, he is not running the party. Yes, he is the party leader, he allows party organs to do and decide what should be done. He is very hesitant to use his standing even as party leader, talk less of his authority as Mr. President of the country to direct things, but at all times, he has been alive to the issue and like I said earlier, I believe with the encouragement he gave us this morning, with the level of details he has about all what is happening and the number of people he has listened to and heard.

“I believe that whatever needs to be done including the possibility of calling any of the organs of the party that is necessary for the resolution of lingering issues will be done immediately. Let me again that the party is never a perfect assembly. There will always be issues and that is why we talk, but yes certainly, organs of the party needs to meet and Mr. President without directing is always supporting the necessity of party organs meeting appropriately”, the chairman added.