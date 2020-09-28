Buhari advocates smooth working relationship among government tiers

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that it is only through smooth working relationships among three tiers of government could the country achieve more and fight against forces that have been keeping the forces aback, particularly in the area of systemic corruption.
He explained if the executive, judiciary, and legislative arm of government could close ranks and come together to work for a common goal by restoring national ethics and value, the fight against corruption would be won.
The President said that the should the tiers of government keyed into the cherished traditional ethical values, including integrity, hard work, truth, justice among others, corruption and corruptive tendencies would be a thing of the past across the country.