BUA records N125bn profit in Y2025 Q1 

The management of BUA Foods, has declared a N125 billion profit for the first quarter of 2025, saying the achievement demonstrated robust growth across key financial indicators.

Aside from the profit, the company recorded a significant revenue growth of 24 per cent to ₦442.1 billion during the period under review, adding that the revenue for the period moved up from ₦356.9 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

According to the firm, this impressive performance was driven by substantial increases in revenue from Flour, which soared 145 per cent to ₦176.2 billion, Pasta rose 12 per cent to ₦41.5 billion, and Rice recorded a remarkable increase of 1617 per cent to ₦13.02 billion. Sugar revenue, however, saw a slight 11 per cent quarter-on-quarter decrease to ₦211.3 billion (Q1 2024: ₦238.2 billion).

BUA Foods also reported a healthy gross profit of ₦160.91 billion in Q1 2025, a 39 per cent increase compared to ₦115.42 billion in Q1 2024. This growth led to an improved gross profit margin of 36.4 per cent, a 406 basis point increase from 32.3 per cent in the prior quarter.

Total operating expenses for the period increased by 56 per cent to ₦22.39 billion (Q1 2024: ₦14.37 billion), due to increases in selling and distribution expenses which rose 13 per cent to ₦11.08 billion driven by logistics costs, and administrative expenses up 147 percent to ₦11.32 billion.

Despite the increase in operating expenses, BUA Foods achieved a substantial growth of 124% in profit after tax (PAT) to ₦125.28 billion in Q1 2025, compared to ₦55.82 billion in Q1 2024. Consequently, Earnings per Share (EPS) also saw a significant increase of 125% to ₦6.96 from ₦3.10 in the corresponding period.

The company’s total equities stood strong at ₦554.34 billion as of Q1 2025, representing a 29.2% increase from ₦429.06 billion in FY 2024. This growth was mainly driven by a significant 30 per cent increase in retained earnings.

The Managing Director, BUA Foods, Ayodele Abioye, who described the achievement as a strong note, stated that the investment made by the firm was already generating profit for the company.

“We are pleased to begin 2025 on a strong note, as our business continued to demonstrate resilience and adaptability amidst a still-evolving macroeconomic landscape. Despite operating in a high-cost environment, our proactive supply chain measures and improved internal efficiencies enabled us to sustain strong operational momentum.

“Revenue increased by 24%, while Net Profit leaped by 124% to N125Billion further re-affirming our position as a leading food business on the Nigerian Exchange Limited. Our ongoing investments in production capacity, product/package innovation and route-to-market development continue to impact our results positively, enabling fulfilment of customer and consumer demand.”

“As we look ahead, we remain focused on deepening our market penetration and accelerating innovation to meet changing consumer needs. With a stabilizing economy and growing emphasis on food security, we are confident that our unique and integrated business model, strong financial position, and robust execution will continue to enhance our strategic growth and create lasting value for all stakeholders throughout 2025.”