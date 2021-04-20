BUA donates medical facilities to Sokoto communities

BUA Cement Company has donated drugs and medical facilities worth N10 million to its host communities in Wamakko council area of Sokoto State as part of its corporate social responsibility.

Representatives of the beneficiary communities were at hand to receive the items from the company.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BUA Cement, Yusuf Binji, said the gesture was to make sure clinics and hospitals in the host communities have adequate drugs.

Binji, who was represented by the Director of Market and Sale of the company, Abdul Ganiyu Yusuf, said the gesture was an annual event, stressing that the company donated same last year despite the COVID-19 challenges.

He also informed that the company also carried out some empowerment programmes in the communities through scholarship, provision of portable water and mosques for the host communities.

He said: “What you are witnessing today is that we are giving back what the communities had given us.”

On his part, the Special Adviser to the Sokoto State Governor on Corporate Social Responsibility, Alhaji Bello Dan Sarki, thanked BUA cement for the gesture, urging other companies in the state to emulate the gesture.

In his remark, the Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA), Abdullahi Adamu, assured the company that the drugs would be delivered to the benefiting communities.