Brymo apologises over Igbo presidency comment

Afrobeat musician, Olawale Oluwanishola, popularly called BrymO, has apologised to Nigerians over his comments on the possibility of a south-east producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor during upcoming election in the country.

Brymo said that the comment was not made on hatred for the Igbo ethnic group but to educate politicians from that region on how they could achieve what the region had been yearning for over the years.

The apology came after thousands of Nigerians signed a petition to stop the singer from winning the All Africa Music Award where he was nominated in the ‘Songwriter of the Year’ category.

The singer had been under criticism from many music lovers for stating that the Igbos were not ready to produce anyone that could become Nigerian president, urging that the region to test the waters with the vice presidential slot before aiming for the presidency.

He made the apology via his official social media handle yesterday while addressing the issue and making clarification on what led to his comment on social media.

Brymo said that issue started after he shared his opinion about author Chimamanda Adichie refusing national honours but accepting a chieftaincy title in her hometown, Abba, Anambra State.

He said, “It is very important you understand that this entire fracas began with me seeing in the media that Chimamanda Adichie refused some national honours and had picked up some traditional title in the East at home.

“And I suggested that for me, it says a lot about the Igbo presidency because that actual seat is what the region should be eyeing right now. I have clamoured for Igbo presidency in the last few years, you wouldn’t believe it.

“It will pop in your mind when you hear the news that Igbos do not actually want the presidency.

“I did not insult the tribe, I am sorry to anyone who it sounded as such to. I was trying to weigh into a very important matter.”

