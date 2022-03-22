BRT driver pleads not guilty to Bamise’s murder

The Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Nice Ominnikoron, linked to murder of his 22-year-old passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, has been arraigned before a High court sitting in Tafawa Balewa axis of Lagos and pleaded not guilty to charges leveled against him.

Ominnikoron, a 47-year-old driver, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge brought against him before the court by the Lagos State government.

The four-count charges leveled against him on Tuesday after being arraigned before Justice Sherifah Sonaike borders on rape, conspiracy, and murder have been preferred against him by the Lagos State government.

After pleading not guilty to the charges, Justice Sonaike ruled that Ominnikoron be remanded at Ikoyi prison pending commencement of full trial.

The judge further ruled that the driver should be brought back before it on May 9, 10, and 11, 2022 when the case would be expected to be heard and the suspect could prove his Innocence.

Sonaike said that the adjournment became necessary after the suspected BRT driver pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

Earlier, the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Dr. Jide Martins, informed the court that the matter was for the arraignment of the defendant.

While the defendant’s counsel, Isaac Ezeawem, did not object to the arraignment of his client, Martins told the court that the defendant on November 25, 2021, allegedly raped a 29 year -old lady Nneka Maryjane Ozezulu, without her consent.

The DPP director said that the incident took place at about 7 pm, at Lekki- Ajah Conservation centre Lekki Ajah expressway Lagos.

The Prosecutor also told the court that Ominnikoron conspired with others now at large and forcefully had sexual intercourse with his 22-year-old passenger, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, a fashion designer without her consent and murdered her.

Martins said the incident happened on February 25, 2022, at about 8 pm, at Lekki – Ajah Conservation expressway and Cater bridge.

He said that the defendant and others still at large on February 26, 2022, unlawfully killed one Oluwabamise Ayanwole by throwing her out of a moving bus at Cater bridge after having sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed are contrary to and punishable under Sections 411,223,260 and 165 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

Given the defendant’s plea, the DPP urged the court to further remand Ominnikoron at the Ikoyi prison and asked for a trial date.

It would be recalled that on March 11, 2022, A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court remanded the defendant in prison custody for 30 days over his alleged involvement in the death of Ayanwole, pending the DPP’s legal advice.

Magistrate O. A. Salawu made the order following an application by the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Yaba, Lagos.

Salawu, who stood in for Chief Magistrate Tunbosun Adedayo, ruled that Ominnikoron, should be kept at the Ikoyi prison pending legal advice on the matter from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The Magistrate adjourned the case till April 11 for DPP’s advice. The police based its remand application with a temporary four-count charge marked A/26/2022 filed by Lagos State Police Command head of legal section, Superintendent Yetunde Cardoso.

