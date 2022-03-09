BRT buses resume operation after 24 hours suspension

The Lagos State Government has lifted the suspension on operations of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses earlier imposed to avert the destruction of the buses and attack on its drivers as well as ticketers at different terminals across the state.

As learnt, the buses resumed operations after the state government informed that the roads were safe for them to operate, as a demonstration over the death of 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwole, death had been averted.

A check by our correspondent showed that the buses resumed operations on Wednesday at about 6 am and provided transportation services for commuters aiming to transact businesses in the state.

The commuters, meanwhile, have expressed relief that the buses have returned considering the stress they were subjected to by yellow commercial buses popularly called Danfo after realising that the BRT had suspended their operations.

After suspending the operations, hundreds of passengers were left stranded at the various BRT terminals across the state with no bus in sight.

As gathered, millions of Lagosians were forced to return to the Yellow buses popularly called Danfo, in order to transit them to their preferred destinations in the state.

Many lamented that the suspension had a toll on their movement, as many that had loaded their Cowrie card could not use them and they were forced to eighter visit the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to withdraw cash for their various trips within the state.

According to the stranded passengers, the service of the BRT had become suitable to them that they do not consider the yellow buses as suitable for human use.

They argued that the conform in the BRT has made them stick to it, including the dedicated lane provided by the state government to reduce their travel time across the state.

