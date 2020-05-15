BRT adjusts operations after Lagos Govt. transport guidelines

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT) management company, Primero Transport Services, has disclosed that it would be reducing its operations within the state by limiting the number of vehicles that would be made available to convey commuters to different destinations across the region.

It stated that the reduction would take effect from Friday, May 15, 2020, and that the move was aimed at mitigating losses which the company had incurred due to the reduced number of approved passengers per bus trip within the state.

The transportation company, in a statement released on Friday, said that vehicles on the LAGBUS platform operated in adherence with the 20 passenger limit instituted by the state government, but revealed that the move had turned out to be unsustainable for the organization.

It noted that the coronavirus preventive guidelines had been implemented with aim to prevent spread of the deadly viral infection among residents of the state and said that continued obedience to the directives was a sacrifice that should be undertaken by all.

According to Primero, the decision to reduce number of active busses along corridors across the state was in efforts to continue the provision of transportation services to commuters despite the reduced number of approved passengers per trip, while mitigating incurred overhead costs.

The company apologized for inconveniences which its decision may cause commuters and advised Lagosians to stay at home during the period and limit movement except for essential reasons.