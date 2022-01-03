Brooks estate tenders apology to Lagos CP over guards’ conducts

Magodo Brooks estate has tendered an apology to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, over the disrespectful and humiliating conduct of their security guards on 1st of January, who had embarrassed the CP and denied him access into the estate during his visit.

On that day, all appeals to the security guards to allow the CP to see someone at a function, where an urgent matter bordering on security was to be discussed proved abortive based on their claims that they were not informed about his coming.

Tendering the apology on behalf of the estate residents through a letter released on Monday, coping the Isheri Police officer (DPO), the Chairman board of trustees of Magodo Brooks residents association, (MABRA), Ayoola Lawson, condemned the unruly actions of the security guards towards the law enforcement personnel, adding that it was highly regrettable for how he was treated by them on the said day.

Lawson assured the CP that the unlawful treatment that was melted out on him by the security guards and their misconducts would not repeat itself again.

He further craved the indulgence of the CP to pardon the actions of the security guards and the residents by accepting their unreserved apology while resolving to settle the issue with them amicably.

The letter released by the estate chairman read:

“I Ayoola Lawson, Chairman board of trustees of Magodo Brooks residents association (MABRA), on behalf of the residents, hereby tender an unreserved apology for the improper conduct of our estate security men towards you on the 1st of January, 2022 at the estate gate entrance.

“The conduct of the security men is highly regretted. I hereby wish to assure you that such a misconduct will never happen again.

I thank you for your anticipated acceptance of our apologies and your assurances of settling the matter.”

