Brooks estate apology letter to Lagos CP tears residents apart

Residents of one of private estates in Lagos, Magodo Brooks, have began tendering resignations from their various positions and removing themselves from the estate’s chat rooms as a result of fall out against an apology letter written to Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, by Chairman, Magodo Brooks Residents Association (MABRA), Ayoola Lawson, over misconduct of the estate’s private guards towards the CP recently.

The residents claimed that their resignation was necessary due to the apology letter that was written by the chairman without carrying any member of the estate’s association along and that the action was a slap on the entire residents fighting same cause.

Based on messages that were screenshot and forwarded to The Guild by one of the residents on Tuesday, discussions in the chat room showed that the estate disagreed with the actions of the association chairman and that the apology letter did not represent their interests.

Also, the residents further accused the estate chairman of writing the letter based on his personal and selfish grounds by putting forth his interest above that of the association as they expressed their disappointments.

One of the resignations messages by Olastar, who was the estate’s Publicity/Social Secretary read: “My attention has been drawn to a letter written on behalf of the residents by the Chairman, Board of Trustees. I know nothing about the letter, when it was written nor when the decision was made.

“In the light of this, I hereby tender my resignation as the Publicity/Social Secretary of Magodo Brooks with immediate effect. God bless Lagos State and God bless Magodo Brooks. Olastar has resigned.” he wrote.

Another forwarded resignation message in the chat room read: “The BOT chairman wrote the letter on his personal grounds. He did not inform any member of the Exco. on this. I as the chairman disassociate myself from this. Even though absent physically, I was and is tune with what is on the ground, I take a honourable exit. Thanks all.”

In the same vein, the estate vice chairman, Dipo Ajayi tendered his resignation message which read: “As the vice chairman of the estate and the one who summoned the emergency meeting of today, I am not aware of this letter. This was not what we agreed at the meeting. I hereby resign as Vice Chairman of Magodo Brooks estate as this is a clear case of putting the interest of an individual or individuals over and above that of the association.”

