Broadcaster risks 14yrs jail terms for sharing Chrisland sex video

A 40-year-old broadcaster, Uche Igwe, could be sentenced to 14 years imprisonment in Lagos State for allegedly sharing the sex video of the 10-year- old Chrisland Schools student on social media.

Igwe, who resides at No. 14 Ogundare Street in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, was arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge of cyber-stalking and breach of peace.

Prosecution counsel attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Augustine Nwabuisi, said Igwe intentionally shared the video of the 10-year-old female student engaging in sexual intercourse with another student in Dubai on Twitter.

He added that the defendant used his personal Twitter handle, @uchedark, to share the video on the internet for public viewing without the consent of the student’s parents or the school.

The prosecutor further told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 18, on the Twitter microblogging app, an act that is injurious to schoolchildren.

The alleged offences contravene Section 24 (1) (a) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015, and Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. After the charges were read to Igwe at the court, the broadcaster, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum and further ruled that the sureties must submit their National Identification Numbers and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency cards.

According to the magistrate, one of the sureties must be a landowner in the state and all the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She also ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned till June 13 for further mention and to determine how the broadcaster’s action contravenes Section 24 (1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015 provides for 10 years’ imprisonment for cyberstalking.

Breach of peace is punishable with three months’ jail term under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

A video clip involving five students of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, engaging in sexual activities at a World Schools Games in Dubai, went viral sometime in April on the Twitter micro Blogging app.

The scandal led to the shutting down of all campuses of the school which has since been reversed by the State Government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

