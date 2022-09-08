Britons mourning Queen Elizabeth’s eternal exit

Dozens of Britons have continued to Queen Elizabeth’s palace in Buckingham, not minding the heavy rain being experienced across the country, as the sun set on one of history’s most poignant days.

Buckingham Palace has been under clouds of rain all day, and despite the drab autumnal weather, more people are still arriving outside the palace gates to pay their respects, albeit wielding umbrellas.

Wearing looks that indicated that they have lost a priceless jewel, the mourners also gathered outside Balmoral, where the Queen had resided throughout the summer, and were members of the royal family rushed to as Her Royal Highness’ health deteriorated.

On arrival outside Windsor Castle, they laid flowers outside the premise in tribute to the Queen who would be remembered for the years of dynamism and development brought to the country.

Also, in Windsor, the adverse weather has held off, and over in Edinburgh, some bystanders have visited Holyrood Palace, a place where the Queen stayed for a week at the start of each summer to carry out work and public engagements.

The profound sorrow for the Queen’s passing could be witnessed by passionate bystanders who erupted into songs including signing the National Anthem in tribute to Her Majesty.

Some that arrived at the Mall as the news of the Queen’s concerning health broke said the entire area fell into silence as the worst was confirmed.

And there were more tears as people comforted one another outside the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. It is likely that in the days that follow, crowds will remain.

For them, the day would remain a sad one for the nation – but one of change – as Prince Charles is now King Charles III, and the Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall automatically becomes the Queen Consort.

Elizabeth was pronounced dead at the age of 96 by medical experts after all efforts to cure her inability to move the body effectively proved abortive.

The monarch was said to have died with members of her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about the Queen’s health earlier on Thursday.

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision. Her grandson, Prince William, was also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

Following her death, the Queen’s eldest son, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms, ending over 70 years of her mother’s reign.

The monarch’s demise was confirmed through a statement by Buckingham Palace, stating that she died peacefully at Balmoral, her estate.

According to the statement made available to newsmen, “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War, and the UK’s entry into – and withdrawal from – the European Union.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week. She held weekly audiences with her prime minister throughout her reign.

The Queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London, on 21 April 1926. And a few could have foreseen she would become monarch but in December 1936 her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated from the throne to marry the twice-divorced American, Wallis Simpson.

Elizabeth’s father became King George VI and, at age 10, Lilibet, as she was known in the family, became heir to the throne. Within three years, Britain was at war with Nazi Germany. Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, spent much of wartime at Windsor Castle after their parents rejected suggestions they are evacuated to Canada.

After turning 18, Elizabeth spent five months with the Auxiliary Territorial Service and learned basic motor mechanic and driving skills. “I began to understand the esprit de corps that flourishes in the face of adversity,” she recalled later.

Through the war, she exchanged letters with her third cousin, Philip, Prince of Greece, who was serving in the Royal Navy. Their romance blossomed and the couple married at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947, with the prince taking the title of Duke of Edinburgh.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

