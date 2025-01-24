A British High Court has sentenced Deveaca Rose to 10 years imprisonment for negligence following the death of four of her children in a house fire in South London.

The 30-year-old woman was found guilty of the manslaughter of her twins, Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four, after she left her children alone to visit the supermarket in October last year.

The twins, as gathered, died when an upturned tea light sparked a blaze at the family house in Collingwood Road, Sutton, part of the country.

During the ruling on Friday, the delivering Judge, Mark Lucraft said, “There are no words to describe this case other than a deeply tragic one.”Lucraft told the court that the children were left alone by their mother in an “unsafe” house that was lit using tea light candles when the fire broke out.

Lucraft stated that Rose had already been to Sainsbury’s earlier that day, and her second trip at the time of the fire was not to purchase any items that were “essential or vital”.

” The front door was locked at the time of the fire, and smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in the home were either not working or were out of battery ”

“You were not there, and the children were too young to know what to do. As a result of what you did, they were all killed, ” he added.

The judge further described the victims as lively and engaging children who were “deeply loved” by all who had a role in their care.

During the hearing, Rose, who the court heard suffered from mental health problems, covered her head with a thick hood and hid her face.

Following the compelling evidence presented by the prosecuting counsel against her, the judge delivered a stern sentence, imposing 10 years in prison on Rose.