British postal workers begin industrial action over poor wage

No fewer than 115,000 workers at Britain’s Royal Mail has began the first of four days of a strike action over poor wage.

It is said to be the latest in a spate of labour stoppages to hit Britain as workers demand higher wages in the face of a cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills soaring and inflation projected to exceed 13% later this year.

The union said that the strike was the biggest industrial action taken by workers this summer in Britain, disputes this and says the company has imposed a 2% pay increase on workers, and offered a further 1.5% subject to changes to terms and conditions.

The Communication Workers Union General Secretary, Dave Ward, said on Friday that it was likely to cause significant disruption for customers.

“We are going to fight very hard here to get the pay rise our members deserve,”

On their part, Royal Mail said that it has offered a 5.5% pay rise for CWU-grade workers, its biggest increase in years.

The centuries-old British postal and delivery service apologised to its customers for the disruption and said it had put in place contingency plans, but could not fully replace the daily duties of its frontline staff.

Royal Mail warned that earlier this month that it could post a loss for its business in the United Kingdom in the 2022-23 fiscal year if the strike went ahead. Further walk outs are planned for Aug. 31, Sep. 8 and Sep. 9.

“We want to pay our team more. The more change, the more pay.” It said.

