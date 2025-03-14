British national dies in Kenyan president convoy auto crash

A British man identified as Edgar Frederick was killed in a hit-and-run incident involving a vehicle in the motorcade of Kenyan President William Ruto.

The 79-year-old man passed away after being struck in the accident on a main road in the country’s capital, Nairobi.

Videos posted on social media show a man in blue jeans and a light-coloured shirt lying bleeding on the road outside a busy shopping area.

Other pictures show the victim covered in a checked shawl, known locally as a Maasai Shuka.

Confirming the incident yesterday, police spokesperson Michael Muchiri said the vehicle involved was a support vehicle traveling as part of President Ruto’s official convoy.

He added that the driver, who failed to stop after the incident, would appear in court following an investigation.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the UK High Commission said officials were aware of the reports and were seeking more information, adding that they were in touch with local authorities to gather further details about the circumstances surrounding the incident.