British model, Naomi Campbell, welcomes first child

A 50-year-old British model, Naomi Campbell, has welcomed her first child, a baby girl. The supermodel, who revealed a stunning photo of a blossoming baby girl’s tiny feet in her hands., delivered her baby on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Campbell who announced her daughter’s arrival through her social media account vowed that there is ‘no greater love than the birth of her child.

She captioned her post with “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother. “So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you, my angel. There is no greater love.”

Her comments section was filled with congratulations from fans and Campbell’s celebrity friends.

Blondey wrote, “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around.

Zoesaldana wrote, “Oh my goodness congrats lady! What a blessing!!!

“Many many many congratulations to you and to your family,” wrote Jodie Turner-Smith, “the village that will now rally around you and support you in cultivating that little angel!!!! what an incredible blessing!!!

Congratulations, Naomi!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

