British medical expert bags 32month jail term over fraud

A UK court has sentenced a 49-year-old surgeon, Neil Hopper, to jail for planning a health fraud.

Hopper was said to have deceitfully self-inflicted a surgery on his leg to make it appear frozen and needing a diagnosis and treatment which will cost £500,000.

The convict’s false presentation was in relation to claims made to insurance companies that his legs had been amputated due to sepsis.

During his trial at the Truro Court yesterday on two counts of fraud and false presentation, the prosecution disclosed that the offender, who planned to use the funds to satisfy his sexual obsession, admitted to have possessed extreme pornographic images relating to videos from a website identified as EunuchMaker.

The judge, James Adkin, first ruled that Hooper, who worked for the Royal Cornwall Hospitals from 2013 till 2023 following his arrest, is suspended from the medical register.

Adkin also set a routine for proceeds of crime investigation to recover some of the funds being fraudulently obtained by the lawbreaker.