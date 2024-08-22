British media firm sacks England former footballer over inappropriate behaviour

The British Brodcasting Corporation (BBC) has terminated the employment of England former footballer, Jermaine Jenas, following complaints from viewers over inappropriate behaviours.

Following the sack, Jenas has been off air from both Match of the Day and The One Show as well as removing the images the former Newcastle United forward were including the large billboard at its office entrance.

On Thursday, it was learnt that after the BBC received series of complaints about the former England player, the organization launched an immediate internal investigation to ascertain his offences.

The Guild gathered that after the investigations confirmed the allegations against the former footballer, the organization quietly removed him from the broadcaster’s official channels.

A giant mural, featuring the 41-year-old alongside BBC Sport colleagues, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott, has now been removed from Manchester’s Media City HQ.

Jermaine – widely regarded as Lineker’s natural successor to Match of the Day – covered this summer’s Euros and commentated on Spain’s semi-final victory over France on July 9th.

The married father of four last presented The One Show alongside Alex Jones on Wednesday 22nd July, and appeared on the Match of The Day panel on May 4th.

He was notably absent from Saturday’s first episode of the new season.

Last night a source said: “This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC. Complaints were raised concerning Jermaine’s behaviour. After some immediate routine enquiries the decision was taken to take him off air, and terminate his contract.

“The BBC’s new Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski has been heavily involved in this whole process, and is adamant that his new house is firmly in order, and there are no skeletons.