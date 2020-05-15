British grand prix to resume racing behind closed doors

By NewsDesk,

British racing drivers clubs, Silverstone and Formula1, have reached an agreement for the resumption of the Grand Prix 2020 season, saying that races would commence in July 2020, and that events would be held behind closed doors in order to curtail possible spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The terms for resumption were set between the racing clubs and agreements were made to hold a double grand prix on July 26 and August 2, 2020, as well as to ensure that all events would be held subject to government approval and in accordance with required safety protocol.

The Managing-Director of Silverstone, Stuart Pringle, while speaking to newsmen in the country, expressed his happiness at the progress made towards restarting the sporting event and said that it was a novel occasion in which two formula1 races would be held at the Silverstone tracks.

He revealed that discussions were ongoing in order to receive the appropriate permissions from the British government, saying that the approval was pertinent for the successful reopening of the racing season.

Pringle stated that the season reboot was an important move for the organization and expressed hope that government approval would be granted in time for the racing competitions.

“I am delighted to confirm that Silverstone and Formula 1 have reached an agreement in principle to host two races behind closed doors this summer. It’s great news for Silverstone, it’s great news for the championship. However, these races will be subject to government approval, as our priority is the safety of all involved and strict compliance with Covid-19 regulations”, he said.

The managing-director expressed his thanks to racing sports fans for their continued support after the initial cancellation of the 2020 season and gave assurance that the body would do its best to ensure a resumption of the sporting event in coming days.

“I would like to thank all our fans who have been so supportive throughout this and to assure them we are determined to do all we can to help Formula 1 put on a show this summer.”